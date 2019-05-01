|
Carol (Vendetti) Woznicki, age 79, of Fort Myers, Fla., returned to her heavenly home on April 14, 2019. She fought a valiant battle with heart disease for many years and passed, as she wished, in her Florida home.
Carol, "Ma" to her family and friends, was born on October 2, 1939, daughter to the late Alex P. and Angeline Vendetti.
She grew up in Erie's "Little Italy" and cherished her Italian heritage speaking fondly of "the old neighborhood."
She served the Erie community by tirelessly working for her brother, retired Magisterial District Judge John Vendetti for over 30 years. After retiring, she continued to work in "law enforcement," as she would say, and served as a V.O.I.C.E. volunteer with the Lee County, Florida Sheriff's Office. She received the President's Volunteer Service Award for her hours of dedicated service.
She is survived by her children, Jerome L. Woznicki, Jr. (Linda) Karla Sisinni, and Stefany Linden (Gregory); four siblings, Frank Vendetti (Debra) Marilyn Kossbiel, Lucille Vendetti, and John Vendetti (Laurie); eight grandchildren, Jennifer Mejia (Frank), Dominick Sisinni (Melanie), John Woznicki, Nicholas Sisinni, Alyssa Linden, Olivia Sisinni, Karle Linden, and Jackson Linden; and three great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Maci and Stella.
Those who knew Ma would describe her as tough, principled, and genuine. Beneath this tough exterior was a gentle soul whose greatest source of joy was family and friends. She never tired of celebrating their lives by proudly attending sporting events, academic achievements, weddings and everything in between. All felt welcome in her home and the door was never closed to those who were lost. She listened without judgement. According to Ma, education was the key to open the door to a better life. Although she did not attend college, she was an active self-learner, wise beyond formal education. Through her own initiative, she managed rental property, completed a phlebotomy course, and could fix anything that was broken. Her hands were never idle, but busy sewing, crafting and painting for others. In Jamaica Bay, you could find her at the poker table, bocce courts or feeding stray cats. Many will miss Carol at Jamaica Bay, cruising around in her golf cart, wearing her unique, self-made hats. If there are garage sales in heaven, she has already been there and purchased something special for those to come.
Beautiful on the inside and out, she profoundly touched the lives of all she met and will continue to do so. "That's all."
Friends are invited to celebrate the life of this special woman at a Mass of Christian Burial, which will be held at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, 1617 Walnut Street, on Saturday, May 4th at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be private at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Carol will smile if you rescue a pet, and if that is not possible, memorials may be made in her name to the A.N.N.A. Shelter, at 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 1, 2019