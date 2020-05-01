Home

Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie
2926 Pine Ave
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 454-3112
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery
Carol R. Knight


1935 - 2020
Mrs. Carol R. Knight, age 84, of Erie, passed away at her home, lovingly surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Daughter of the late Robert Robinson and Irene Finley, she was born on December 8, 1935 in Erie, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Academy High School. She retired from the Veterans Administration after 32 years as a food service supervisor in the kitchen.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 62 ½ years Robert L. Knight, Sr.; two children, Diane Knight and David Knight; grandchildren, Carol Knight, Almynd Knight, David Knight (Cara), Zachary Knight (Britney), Felicity Knight, Maximillian Knight, Luke Knight and Walter Knight; great-grandchildren, Brianna Knight, Naomi Knight, Malachi Knight, Emily Knight, Ellie Nelson, Aaliyah Burgos, Lauryn Roberts, Justin Burgos and one new addition in July; sisters, Evelyn Coleman, Loretta Capitol, and Nadine Robinson; and one brother, Robert Robinson, Jr.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Cheryl Knight; one son, Robert Knight, Jr.; and two sisters, Charlotte Keyes and Catherine Robinson.

Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, no public visitation will be held. Burial will take place at Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, Inc., 2926 Pine Ave., Erie, PA 16504. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Family Hospice-Erie, 1700 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16501.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 1, 2020
