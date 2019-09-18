|
Carole Ann Biletnikoff, formerly of Erie and Clarion, went home to Jesus on September 15, 2019. Born on June 23, 1943, in Erie, she was the daughter of Merle L. Phillips and Margaret A. (Bushley) Phillips.
On June 19, 1976, Carole married William Biletnikoff Jr. in Erie, Pa. Together, they were married for over 43 years, dedicated to each other, their children, and service to the Lord.
Carole had four children, Douglas Biletnikoff (deceased), Nathaniel Biletnikoff (Janice), Emily Biletnikoff (deceased), and Molly Breakiron (Tom). Carole enjoyed her grandchildren, Rianna, Dakota, Abby and Chloe.
In Carole's early adult years, she was the owner of The Spider and The Fly Antique Store in Waterford. Carole had a passion for rally car racing and served as leader of the local teacher's union. She attended Wheaton College, in Wheaton, Illinois and Mercyhurst College in Erie, Pa. with bachelors and graduate degrees in Biology, Secondary Education, and Earth Sciences. Upon graduation, Carole dedicated her life's work to teaching biology at McDowell High School in Erie until retiring in 2003. She was always encouraging her students to continue their education and she was a walking example of that. She earned an additional post baccalaureate after she taught many years so she could teach earth sciences. Carole then worked as an LPN at the Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie for four years. Carole was also a very successful realtor for Sue Sutto Realty during the years leading up to her retirement.
Among Carole's many accomplishments in life, she started High Schools for Habitat, a partnership with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, developing an education curriculum for elk habitat conservation in high schools across the United States. Carole was an avid hunter and advocate for game conservation in Pennsylvania.
Throughout her life, Carole served as a spiritual leader in every church she attended. In 2012, Carole was the founding member of a core group that started Cornerstone Church of Clarion in Shippenville. Carole's life was dedicated to the service of Jesus and to all those who surrounded her.
The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.
A memorial service will be held at the Cornerstone Church of Clarion in Shippenville, on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 1 p.m.
A private interment will be held in the Scotch Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations or memorials can be made in Carole's name to the Cornerstone Church of Clarion, 3655 East End Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
