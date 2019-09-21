|
|
Carole Ann Rutt Preston, age 78, of McKean, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, September 16, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, with her daughter at her side.
She was born on May 30, 1941, in Oil City, Pa., the daughter of the late Edward Rutt and Carolyn Lindsey Rutt.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband of over 50 years, Jack C. Preston and stepfather Lewis Finotti.
Carole graduated from St Joseph Catholic High School in Oil City and Villa Maria College in Erie with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education. She taught at Grover Cleveland School and later was a substitute teacher in the General McLane School District. She left teaching to become the Office Manager for her husband at their insurance agency until their retirement in 2006.
Carole was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish in McKean, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. At their Florida home, she and Jack were active with the St. Vincent DePaul Society. In addition to reading, she was an avid walker who could often be found at the McKean Rec Park trail or the Millcreek Mall.
She is survived by a daughter Lori Pfadt (Jim) of Waterford, Pa. and two sons Jack Preston of Alaska and Keith Preston (Suzanne) of Waterford, Pa., in addition, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, also sisters-in-law Jill Pulliam (Robert), Jane Grabowski of Erie and many families in the Oil City area.
The family wishes to thank the staff, nurses and doctors of UPMC Hamot for the care Carole received during her brief stay.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, McKean on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. with Reverend Jason Feigh presiding. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the of Erie, 1600 Peninsula Drive, Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 21, 2019