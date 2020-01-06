|
Carole "Jiggie" Marie Copeland, 95, of Erie, passed away January 3, 2020 at Saint Vincent Hospital.
Born in Erie, on December 1, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Carroll Johns and Edna Stratton Johns.
She attended Academy High School and a member of St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church.
Carole had been a store manager at St. Martin's Center from where she was retired.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Maxine Clarke and Harriet Johns; a brother Roy Johns and niece Elizabeth Edwards.
She is survived by a foster daughter, Jackie Drain, of Erie; a brother, Harold Simpson, and a grandson, Johnny Drain of Erie. Carole is further survived by four great nieces, Deanna Baker, Donna Adams, Darline Blanks, Marva Edwards, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 602 West 10th Street, Tuesday, January 7, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church, Wednesday, January 8, at 10:00 a.m.
Burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 6, 2020