1/1
Carole Roberson Dyne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carole Roberson Dyne, 85, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at her home.

Born in Erie, Pa. on January 2, 1935, Carole was a daughter of the late William L. and Orpha Schrock Roberson.

Besides her parents, Carole was also preceded in death by a brother and his wife, William Roberson (Bonnie).

She retired after 35 years of service with Baptist Hospitals as a registered dietician. She was a past member of the American Dietetics Association. Carole was an alumnae of Mercyhurst University in Erie.

Survivors include two daughters, Lisa Leigh Dyne and Laurie Clark; grandchildren, Chris Meredith (Rebekah), Briana Cranmer (Scott), and Leighana Cashon; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Declan Meredith, Austyn and Ace Cranmer, Kayden and Brayden Cashon, one brother, Rick Roberson (Paulette), and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville, Ky. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11 a.m., followed by entombment at Resthaven. Visitation at the funeral home will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Scholarship Fund at Mercyhurst University, 501 E. 38th Street, Erie, PA 16546. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved