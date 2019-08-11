|
Caroline A. Graham, age 95, of Wesleyville, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was born in Erie on August 29, 1923, daughter of the late Adelbert and Ann Edler.
Caroline was a graduate of Harbor Creek High School. She had worked for 23 years in the Harbor Creek High School cafeteria prior to her retirement. She was a member of the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571 Auxiliary. Caroline enjoyed crocheting and going to the Erie Senior Center with her husband. She liked square dancing and traveling, including three trips to Hawaii. Caroline was a life-long member of St. James R.C. Church.
Caroline is survived by her children, Barbara Matteo (Jeffrey), James Graham (Chan), and Linda Chase (Donald); 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Graham; one son, David Graham; two grandsons, Jeffrey Matteo, and Rusty Graham; and two brothers, Norman and John Edler.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a Prayer Service there on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. James R.C. Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 11, 2019