1940-2019
Caroline "Carol" A. (Mattis) Swanson, age 78, of Millcreek died peacefully on June 6, 2019 at Forestview Skilled Nursing Center. She was born in Erie, on July 26, 1940, to the late Joseph and Martha (DeHarde) Mattis.
She graduated from Saint Benedict's Academy in 1958 and was employed as a corporate trust officer at PNC Bank for over thirty years. Carol loved to play Bridge. As a member of the Erie Bridge Club she was a much-sought-after player who forged many a friendship over the card table. Carol enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was also a longtime volunteer for the Hamot Aide Society.
In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Swanson on June 5, 2017; and her brother, John W. Mattis on April 9, 2019.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John and Molly (Frazier) Swanson, grandsons, Noah and Jake Swanson, sister, Lois Castaldi (husband Thomas), brother, Joseph (wife Patricia), nieces; Susan Cannon (husband Steve), Christine Grindle (husband Paul), Mary Mattis, and Sharon West (husband Braden), and nephews; Robert Castaldi (wife Colleen), Michael Mattis (wife Andrea), and Andrew Castaldi. Carol is further survived by two of her oldest and dearest friends, Dolly Corsi and Audrey Pecoraro.
The family would like to take this opportunity to thank Lori Wick and the entire staff of Springhill, Oakview, and Forestview Senior Living. Their commitment to Carol's care went above and beyond.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd., Tuesday, from 4 to 7 p.m., and may attend prayers there on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 11a.m. at Saint George Church, 5145 Peach St. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the , Two Chatham Center, Suite 1520, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or Family Hospice (formerly Great Lakes Hospice) 1700 Peach St., Erie, PA 16501.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 10, 2019