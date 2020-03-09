|
|
Caroline E. Jones, age 58, of Erie, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Erie, on July 9, 1961, a daughter of the late Boyd and Marjorie Marklow Higby.
Caroline graduated from Academy High School and had worked as a certified nurses assistant at Home Instead Care.
She was an avid Steelers fan, and had enjoyed camping and the outdoors. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Jones, Jr; and two sisters, Shirley Divell and Gloria Feidler.
Caroline is survived by her children, David Hopkins, Jr., Timothy Fisher, Nicole Fisher and Mathew Higby; and her siblings, Nancy Higby, Louise Pier, Nancy Sonney and James Wojtecki. She is further survived by many grandchildren.
Private funeral arrangements were entrusted to Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 9, 2020