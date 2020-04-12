|
|
Carolyn Bauer Feller, age 87, of Lake City, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge Manor.
She was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on January 9, 1933, a daughter of the late Marvin and Ruth Keher Bauer.
Carolyn graduated from West Seneca Central High School.
She loved doing crossword puzzles, knitting, crocheting and listening to music.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, George M. Feller, Jr.; a son, George M. Feller III; two sisters, Delores Dujack and Jane Bak; and a brother, Donnie Bauer.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Linda and her husband Mike Paskzkiewicz of Rochester, N.Y., Patricia and her husband Dan Daub of Edinboro and Patrick D. Feller of Girard, Dawn Feller of Eden N.Y., a brother, Tom Bauer of New York, and a sister, Marge Wynn of Pennsylvania. She is further survived by five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Services were private and held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, in Girard.
The family would like to thank the staff at Pleasant Ridge Manor for their dedicated and professional care of their mother.
Memorials may be made to the Friends Forever of Pleasant Ridge Manor, 8300 West Ridge Rd., Girard, PA 16417.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020