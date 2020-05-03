|
Carolyn Brown Gabbard, 79, of Millcreek, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020,, surrounded by family, following a lengthy illness. She was born in Pittsburgh, on October 20, 1940, a daughter of the late Walter and Margaret Stroschein Brown.
Carolyn retired from Paris Cleaners and was an active member of the Tri-Boro Senior Center in Fairview. She enjoyed crocheting and would make blankets for Project Linus. She would make hats and gloves for children in her sister's Elementary class, and would answer all the kid's fun questions like, "What's it like being old?" Family was one of the most important things in her life. Her grandkids, and great grandbabies were her world. You would always find her snuggled up at the family picnic with her great grandbabies. Quilting was another passion of hers. She enjoyed "junking" (yard sales, flea markets) every weekend, and a night out playing Bingo. Her laughter filled an entire room.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one sister, Peggy Ann Pohl; and her son-in-law, Keith Wolukis.
Survivors include her loving husband of 61 years, Hershel Gabbard; three sons, Kenneth Gabbard (Kathy), Mark Gabbard (Tammie), and Jeffery Gabbard (Carole Ferraro), all of Erie; two daughters, Sandra Wolukis of Erie and Shirley Sharp (Bruce) of Michigan; one brother, Walter "Bill" Brown (Jane) of North East; one sister, Debbie Neugebauer of Erie; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held by the family at a future date.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Diabetes Association, , or to the .
