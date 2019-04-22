|
Carolyn (Gutowski) DiMattio, age 83, of Millcreek Twp. passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 19, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Erie, on April 30, 1935, a daughter of the late Valentine and Victoria (Pomorski) Gutowski.
Carolyn was employed by IBM and retired after a successful and illustrious career winning many awards for her contributions to their success. She was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Church. Her greatest love was her family. She cherished her husband of 65 years, Al. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her life and they all loved her dearly. When you entered her home, Carolyn was always found in her kitchen and was the best Polish/Italian cook. Her handmade pierogies were the "Polish Gold". She loved to travel with family and friends and enjoyed spending winters in Florida, was a frequent guest in Las Vegas as well as the local casinos. She was an avid seamstress, enjoyed crocheting, knitting, cross-stitching, puzzle-making, instant lottery tickets and attending the horse races.
In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Albert J. DiMattio who died on August 26, 2018 and her sister, Judith Rosenberg.
Survivors include three children; Michael DiMattio (Eileen) of Erie, Judy Ward of Davie, Fla., and Albert DiMattio, Jr. (Pam) of Pittsburgh, six grandchildren; Tony, Kelly, Carley, Danny, Alex, and Kevin, three great-grandchildren; Abrianna, Vinny, Dimattia and two babies on the way; sister, Betty Bialomizy (Stan) of Austin, Texas and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. Wednesday from 3 until 7 p.m. and are invited to attend services Thursday at 9:15 a.m. followed by the funeral mass at Holy Trinity Church at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Church, 2220 Reed St. Erie, PA 16503. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneral homes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 22, 2019