|
|
Loving Wife, Mother, and Grandmother
Carolyn Dorothy Ambrose Charney, age 76, of Harborcreek Township, passed away at home, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She was born in Clarion, Pa., on December 4, 1943, daughter of the late Kenneth and Anna (Stevens) Ambrose.
Carolyn was a graduate of the former Academy High School and was employed by Erie Insurance for over 20 years prior to her retirement. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, but most of all, she was a cherished grandmother who loved spending time with and caring for her beloved grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Ambrose.
Survivors include her husband Charles of 56 years with whom she exchanged vows with on July 6, 1963; three children: Charles M. Charney (Sandra) of Johnsonburg, Pa., Jacquelyn M. Jones (Phil) of North East and John J. Charney (Maria Unger) of Cape Coral, Fla.; three sisters: Donna Rosenquest, Deann Czarnecki and Vicki Guriel; one brother, James Ambrose (Madeline); nine grandchildren: Charles Charney (Megan), Danielle Charney (DJ) and Breanne Charney (John), Justin Jones (Katie), Nicholas Jones, Carlie Ewiak (John), Stefanie Irwin (Shane), Chelsea and JJ Charney; 11 great-grandchildren (plus two more on the way…); and several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services were entrusted to the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek. Memorial contributions may be designated to the , 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 26, 2020