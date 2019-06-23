|
|
Carolyn E. Osinski Mikolajczyk, age 77 of Erie, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Twinbrook Medical Center. She was born in Erie on January 29, 1942 a daughter of the late Teofil and Eleanor Sulewski Osinski.
She is survived by her son Christopher Mikolajczyk and his wife Christine of Pittsburgh, Pa., a daughter, Mary C. Mikolajczyk and her close friend Steven L. Hayward of Providence, R.I., and her granddaughter Zosia Mikolajczyk of Providence, R.I.
She was preceded in death by her husband Chester Mikolajczyk and two infant brothers.
Carolyn graduated from St. Casimir Grade School and was a 1959 graduate of St. Benedict Academy.
She worked at Marine Bank, Hammermill Paper Company and retired from Keystone Brass Foundry where she worked as a secretary.
She was a lifetime member of St. Casimir Church where she served as an Eucharistic Minister, a Lector and an Alter Server. Carolyn was also a member of the St. Casimir Rosary Society. She served as PTO President for the Spirit of Christ School.
Friends may call at the Mark G. Razanauskas Funeral Home, 701 East Avenue, Erie, Monday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Carolyn's Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday morning at St. Casimir R. C. Church at 11 a.m. Privateburial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the A.N.N.A. Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St. Erie, PA 16511.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 23, 2019