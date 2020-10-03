1/
Carolyn E. (Hertel) Zimmer
{ "" }
Carolyn E. Zimmer (Hertel), beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, age 80, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at her residence at Our Lady of Peace Assisted Living in Charlottesville, Virginia. She was born on August 4, 1940, in Erie, Pennsylvania, and grew up in Harborcreek, Pa.

She graduated from Harbor Creek High School in 1958 and Villa Maria College in 1962. She lived most of her life in the Baltimore/Washington area of Maryland and worked as a bank teller, school secretary and transcriptionist. In retirement she lived in Raleigh, N.C. with her sister, and in Richmond, Kents Store, and Charlottesville, Va. Known affectionately as "Oma" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she enjoyed reading, cross-stitch, baking Christmas cookies, watching football and word search puzzles.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Teresa Hertel (Mainzer) and her youngest brother, Thomas Hertel.

She is survived by her sister, Eleanor Gamble (Andrew) of Raleigh, N.C., her brother, John Hertel (Margaret) of Erie, Pa., her three sons, Edward (Terri) of Kents Store, Va., Steven of Ellicott City, Md., and Michael, of Columbia, Md. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Courtney Outlaw (Adam), Jack Zimmer (Laura), Brian Zimmer, and Joel Zimmer, and her two great-grand children, Hudson and Carter Outlaw.

Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 3, 2020.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 3, 2020.
