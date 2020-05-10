|
Carolyn F. Fox of St. Cloud, Florida passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2020. Carolyn was born on January 29, 1930, in Wellsburg, West Virginia to William and Florence Williams.
Carolyn enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She raised four children and enjoyed her eleven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Carolyn was the office manager of Weight Watchers in Erie, Pennsylvania for 20 years. In retirement, she was an active member of several bingo, bunko and dominos social gatherings.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Jonah D. Fox Jr.
She leaves her children: Edward Fox (Nancy) of Littleton, Colorado, Barbara Fox (Rey Jesionowski) of Hideaway Hills, Ohio, Pamela Leuschen (Larry) of McKean, Pennsylvania, Sandra Fox of Melbourne, Florida and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to cherish her memory.
Carolyn's family would like to thank the doctor and nurses at Hospice of Health First in Melbourne, Florida for their compassionate and loving care.
The family will schedule a private Celebration of Life event at a future date. Arrangements under the direction of Osceola Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2000 13th Street, St. Cloud, Florida. For online condolences, please visit www.OsceolaMemGds.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2020