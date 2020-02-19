|
|
Carolyn J. (Campbell) Sundberg, 76, formerly of Lake City, died Friday, February 14, 2020, at her home in Sykesville, Md., surrounded by her family.
She was born May 13, 1943, in Erie, a daughter of the late Milton and Verna (Jackson) Campbell.
She graduated from Girard's Rice Avenue Union High School in 1961 and was later employed by the Girard School District in the cafeteria at Elk Valley Elementary School for many years.
Carolyn was a member of Ward's Chapel United Methodist Church in Randallstown, Md. and enjoyed doing handwork and gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Harbaugh; and a brother, Clifford Campbell.
Survivors include her husband, Anshelm A. Sundberg, whom she married December 30, 1962, in Lake City; and also by her daughters, Michelle Hilton of Butler, Pa. and Clarice Thresher (Michael) of Sykesville, Md.; her brothers, Glenn Campbell (Patty) of Lake City and Jerome Campbell (Tracey) of Cochranville, Pa.; her sister, Lorna Young of Coraopolis, Pa.; and her grandchildren, Molly Barron and Sophia Hilton of Butler, Pa., and Benjamin and Noelle Thresher of Sykesville, Md.
Friends may call on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, and are invited to attend services there Friday at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Steven Cho officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 2403 Sidney St., #230, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 19, 2020