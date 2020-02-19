Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306

Carolyn J. (Campbell) Sundberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn J. (Campbell) Sundberg Obituary
Carolyn J. (Campbell) Sundberg, 76, formerly of Lake City, died Friday, February 14, 2020, at her home in Sykesville, Md., surrounded by her family.

She was born May 13, 1943, in Erie, a daughter of the late Milton and Verna (Jackson) Campbell.

She graduated from Girard's Rice Avenue Union High School in 1961 and was later employed by the Girard School District in the cafeteria at Elk Valley Elementary School for many years.

Carolyn was a member of Ward's Chapel United Methodist Church in Randallstown, Md. and enjoyed doing handwork and gardening.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Harbaugh; and a brother, Clifford Campbell.

Survivors include her husband, Anshelm A. Sundberg, whom she married December 30, 1962, in Lake City; and also by her daughters, Michelle Hilton of Butler, Pa. and Clarice Thresher (Michael) of Sykesville, Md.; her brothers, Glenn Campbell (Patty) of Lake City and Jerome Campbell (Tracey) of Cochranville, Pa.; her sister, Lorna Young of Coraopolis, Pa.; and her grandchildren, Molly Barron and Sophia Hilton of Butler, Pa., and Benjamin and Noelle Thresher of Sykesville, Md.

Friends may call on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, and are invited to attend services there Friday at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Steven Cho officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 2403 Sidney St., #230, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -