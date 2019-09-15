|
Carolyn Jean Farina Potocki, age 79, of MIllcreek Township, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
Born in Erie, on January 6, 1940, she was a daughter of the late James John Farina, Sr. and Maria Lucy (DeMarco) Farina.
Carolyn loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed playing golf. Carolyn was a devoted wife to her second husband, Ronald Potocki, Sr.
She is survived by her sons, Greg J. Januleski of Dayton, Ohio and Geoffrey J. Januleski of Dallas, Texas; two stepsons, Ronald Potocki, Jr. of Erie and Robert Potocki of Cleveland, Ohio; three stepdaughters, Carol Wilkinson, Joanne Babay, and Janet Berger, all of Erie; two granddaughters, Carolina Januleski and Joya Januleski; and several step-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Potocki, Sr.; her sister, Joya Marino; and her brother, James Farina II.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family requests memorial donations be made to the .
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 15, 2019