1/1
Carolyn R. Kuntz
1955 - 2020
Carolyn R. Kuntz age 65 of Erie, passed away at home with her loving family by her side on Saturday October 31, 2020. She was born in Aliquippa, Pa. on March 12, 1955, daughter of the late Joseph O. and Marion E. (Caler) Lance.

Carolyn earned her B.S. in Home Economics Education from Penn State University and played basketball and volleyball for the PSU Beaver Campus. She worked for the Beaver County Extension Office before moving to Erie to marry her husband Richard. Carolyn was employed at St. Vincent Hospital as the supervisor of the Patient Food Service Department and then worked as the Sunday School Superintendent at Immanuel Lutheran Church for over 23 years. She was a Life member of the Penn State Alumni Association and enjoyed following PSU Athletics. Carolyn was an avid reader of mysteries, and loved a challenging puzzle and enjoyed hiking and camping with family.

She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years Richard F. Kuntz, their two children Jennifer and Jason (Rucha) and one brother Richard Lance.

A private family service was held at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Karen Kostur officiating, interment followed in Laurel Hill Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date, arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church 1002 Powell Ave. Erie, PA 16505.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
