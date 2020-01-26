|
|
Carolyn Sue Bistline, 71, was born January 15, 1949, in Parkersburg, West Virginia and passed away peacefully in her sleep at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on January 24, 2020, in Sarasota, Florida.
Carolyn has been many things in her life; a wife, a mother, a pilot, and a friend just to name a few. She was a true "joie de vivre" individual. She loved hard, laughed often, and took delight in the company of family and friends. Her smile and energy could fill a room.
Carolyn had a sincere fondness for fine art, beautiful flowers, and catching a flick at the local dollar theater. She had a great eye for photography and has even had her work published on the front page of USA Today. Carolyn loved playing Scrabble, and was a ruthless opponent, often holding onto an "S" tile until the very end and would grab a game-winning triple word score. Carolyn also played the lotto now and then, and reminded us, "You can't win if you don't play!" which applies to more than just lotto picks.
She lived her whole life with enthusiasm and positive energy. Carolyn will be dearly missed, but her vivacious memory will be held in the hearts of loved ones, always.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Henry Bistline and Marilyn Frances Turner Meuche, stepfather, Charles Henry Meuche, older sister Marilyn Ann Bistline and daughter Kathryn Marie Wittmaak.
She is survived by her siblings: Barbara (Lawrence)Whitney, Harold (Candida) Bistline, Patricia (Kerry) Forbes, Cynthia (Michael) Conner, Steven Bistline, Jane Bistline, Kristi (Ernest) Liggins, and children: Jennifer Lynne (Derek) MacArthur, Stephen MacLean (Stefanie) Wittmaak, Christine Janae Wittmaak (David McIntyre), and Charles Turner (Ashlee) Wittmaak and her ten grandchildren: Sebastian MacLean, Selby Monet, Lilee Grace, Jayden Turner, Jack Hunter, Noah Payne, Joseph Richard, Ava Lee, Ethan Grant, Ryleigh Monroe (Nader) and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 9 a.m. on February 1st in the chapel at Calvary Catholic Cemetery with a private burial afterwards for family and friends who wish to pay their respects.
Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Drive, Dayton, OH 45409. (937)293-1221. http://calvarycemeterydayton.org.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 26, 2020