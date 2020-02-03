Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
5:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Carolyn Sue Stafford Plaza


1952 - 2020
Carolyn Sue Stafford Plaza Obituary
Carolyn Sue Stafford Plaza, age 65, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Friday, January 31, 2020. She was born in Erie, on May 3, 1952, to the late Buster and Leona Severance Stafford.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by a daughter, Doreen; brothers, Kenneth, Delbert, Charles and Frank; sister, Cynthia; great-granddaughter, Malaysia Ellis; and great-grandson Christian Stafford.

Survivors include her husband of over 40 years, Jose A. Plaza; two sons, Gerald and Juan Stafford; four granddaughters, Vanessa, Julie, Kimberly and Anna; two grandsons, Brian, Jr. and Devon; four sisters, Diane (Adam) Rowicki, Darlene (Julio) Acosta, Debbie (Jim) Henderson and Charlene Stafford; two brothers, Richard (Carol) and Rodney Stafford; plenty of great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Carolyn was loved and adored by all who knew and cared for her deeply.

Friends may gather at Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, on Wednesday from 2 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 5 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 3, 2020
