Carolyn "Toni" (Correa) Rickrode of North East, Pa., passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her residence.
Born on July 18, 1939 in Round Rock, Texas, she was the youngest child of the late Catarino and Ramona (Acosta) Correa.
She moved to North East in 1966, after marrying her husband, Frederick (Fritz), who predeceased her on October 14, 2017. She retired from the Times Publishing Company after 40 years as Secretary to the Publisher.
She is survived by her daughter, Christina (David) Waldinger of McKean, Pa. and by her son Mark Rickrode (Renee) and the true light of her life, her grandson, Colin, of Virginia Beach, Va. She is further survived by her wonderful granddaughters, Lauren Waldinger (Chris Honeycutt) of South Carolina and Mallory Rickloff (Peter) of Florida. Several nieces, nephews and many caring and long-time friends also survive her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and all of her siblings.
Private funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake St., North East.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Community Nursing Services of North East, 7 Park Street, North East, PA 16428.
A special thank you to the nurses and staff of Community Nursing Services, who were true angels in every sense of the word.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.