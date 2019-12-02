|
|
Carolyn Twila (Peck) Craig, age 75, of Harborcreek, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Saturday November 30, 2019 at Luther Square Home. She was born on April 29, 1944 in Erie, Pa., the daughter of Bert and Ruth (Pierce) Peck.
She graduated Harborcreek High School in 1962 and was formerly employed as a nurses aide, home healthcare provider, and child caregiver for several years.
Carolyn was a member of the Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church. She loved worshiping her God, teaching Sunday School, playing the organ, and reading books.
Preceding her in death were her parents; brothers, Bernard and Gilbert Peck; and a sister, Twila Peck. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 57 years Robert D. Craig whom she married September 1, 1962; sons, Glenn Craig (Tonya) of North East, Jeff Craig (Susan) of Harborcreek, and Ronald Craig (Stephanie) of Roanoke, Va.; a daughter, Tina Gross (James) of Lake City, Pa.; a sister, Ruth Ann Greenwalt of North East; a brother, David Peck of Clarksville, Tenn.; 18 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and are invited to a funeral service on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Officiating the service is Rev. Edward Overdorff. Interment will be held at Erie County Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church, 2902 Liberty Street, Erie, PA 16508 or the Harborcreek Fire Department, 7275 Buffalo Road, Harborcreek, PA 16421.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 2, 2019