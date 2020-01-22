|
Carren Falcone Cerami, age 60, of Erie, passed away after a brief illness, on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at home, surrounded by family. She was born on December 18, 1959, a daughter of James A. Falcone (Jackie) and the late Carol Setizinger Falcone.
Carren attended Academy High School and graduated from Fairview High School in 1978. She received her nursing degree from St. Vincent Nursing School. She was a registered nurse for more than 20 years at St. Vincent Health Center's 9 North. For the last several years, she was passionate about her work at UPMC Family Hospice. Carren was one of the most caring people you could meet; she cared for everyone and was known by many as Care Bear.
She enjoyed bowling and bocce at La Nuova Aurora with her lifelong friends and gambling at the casino with her sister. She was a Steelers fan all her life and loved to travel. Most of all, she loved spending time with her "best guys:" twin grandsons Connor and Jason.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Falcone; and her grandparents: John (Harriet) Falcone.
In addition to her father, James, she is survived by daughters: Jennifer Cerami of Erie and Rachel Cerami (fiancé Kevin Blue) of Philadelphia; her twin grandchildren: Connor and Jason Jagta; her twin sister, Christine Capotis, husband Michael of Erie; her brother, James Falcone, wife Lauren of Orlando, Florida; and nephews and nieces: Michael and Julie Capotis, Madison and Griffin Falcone. She is further survived by her special friend, Ron Ingaldi.
A special thanks goes to Christina and all her coworkers at Family Hospice.
Friends are invited to call on the family on Thursday, January 23rd from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St. (at Powell Ave.), Erie, PA 16506.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home in order to set up a "Grammy fund" for her grandchildren. Send condolences or make a donation at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 22, 2020