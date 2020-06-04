Carrie Ann Burbee Bongiorno
Carrie Ann Burbee Bongiorno, 52, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at her home. She was born January 17, 1968, in Batavia, N.Y., a daughter of Marjorie Ann Bender Burbee of Erie and the late David E. Burbee.

She was a graduate of Girard High School and received her M.Ed. from Gannon University.

Carrie began her teaching career at Our Lady of Christian Grade School and then worked for the Erie School District.

Carrie was a proud "Friend of Bill W" for 31 years. She was an avid reader and bowler. She loved her church ReaLife Assembly and volunteered in their nursery every Sunday.

Carrie's family and God were the most important parts of her life.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Alfred "Freddie" Bongiorno of Erie; four daughters, Rachael Ann Sabella Maloney (Noah), Francesca "Frankie" Ann Grace Bongiorno, both of Erie, and Julie Bongiorno and Paige Welch both of Pittsburgh; one son, Michael Bongiorno (Jessica) of Edinboro; and two brothers, Scott Burbee (Lisa) of Erie and Jason Burbee (Julie) of Moncure, N.C. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Wyatt, Emmett, Jaime, and Ophelia.

Calling hours and a Funeral Service, officiated by Pastor James C. Grove, will be private. The Funeral Service can be viewed live online Friday at 11:00 a.m. on the funeral home Facebook page: www.facebook.com/orlandofuneralhome. Interment will be in Erie Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Inner-City Neighborhood Art House, 201 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16503.

To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
www.facebook.com/orlandofuneralhome
Funeral services provided by
John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc.
2122 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 459-3144
