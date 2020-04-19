Home

Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Girard
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-3603
Carrie Ann Mozdy


1959 - 2020
Carrie Ann Mozdy Obituary
Carrie Ann Mozdy, 61, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Friday, April 17, 2020.

She was born on October 11, 1959, daughter of the late John Henry and Carolyn Louise Petroff Mozdy.

She received a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Gannon University, and was working toward a Master's Degree. She spent much of her time volunteering, helping others, and freely sharing anything she had to give.

Throughout her adventurous and enthusiastic life, she was surrounded by countless, loving friends, all of whom are family. This family knew her best, shared life experiences, and have masses of wonderful stories to remember and share. She was ever-grateful to have them in her life, to be there for each other, and create long lasting memories with. Her memory will live on with those who were closest to her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Scott Henry Mozdy, and Brian Steven Mozdy.

She is survived by her cats, Marmalade and Puma; brother, Eric Paul Mozdy; son, Jason Jon Mozdy; daughters, Peyton Mill Waltz and Kristi Sweet; daughters-in-law Kaitlyn Spenard and Christina Feely; granddaughter, Londyn Elise Mozdy; sisters-in-law, Kathy Mozdy, Mary Berry Mozdy and Kelly Whipple; and nieces, Heather Renee Mozdy, Megan Mozdy, Kalee Fried, Erica Mozdy, and Sarah Beth Soloway.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St., Girard. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 19, 2020
