|
|
Carrie Lynn Lear, 34, of Erie and formerly of Albion, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 21, 2019. She was born January 15, 1985 in Conneaut, Ohio, daughter of Lynn (Baire) Kiedaisch (Tom) of Albion, and Kenneth Kiedaisch (Tina) of Waterford.
Carrie Lynn graduated from Northwestern High School. She enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, cooking, gardening, scrapbooking, and loved spending time with her children.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Fred Kiedaisch, her maternal grandfather, Bobby Baire, and her friend Morgan Henretty.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her fiancé, Justin Sayers, of Erie, a son, Barrett Sayers of Erie, Cory Lear of Albion, two sons, Trysten Lear and Dominic Lear, both of Albion, a brother, Kenneth Kiedaisch Jr. (Amanda) of Downingtown, Pa., a sister, Katie Kiedaisch of Erie, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, on Wednesday at 6pm. Burial will be private by the family. To send flowers, light a memory candle, or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 24, 2019