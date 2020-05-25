|
|
Carroll Bacon Klahr died peacefully May 21, 2020 at Azalealand, a nursing home in Savannah where she received outstanding care. She was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on November 30, 1926 the youngest daughter of E. Warner Bacon and Agnes Caughy Bacon. In 1944 she graduated from Strong Vincent High School, attended Northwestern University, and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1948 with a BA degree in chemistry.
After a high school romance, which continued during her future husband's naval service and education, she married Charles Dean Klahr, Jr. in 1948.
Carroll put in many hours of volunteer work in Erie as a Cub Scout den mother, Girl Scout assistant leader, member of the Junior League, President of the JC Wives Auxiliary, Secretary of the early Planetarium Committee and the Humane Society. In Savannah she continued her volunteering as a gardener at the Owens-Thomas House.
She was an avid tennis player, golfer, gardener, and bridge player only giving up theses activities as physical demands determined. She also worked at the Landings Association shortly after her arrival in Savannah in 1984, after spending most of her life in Erie, Pa.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her oldest son, Charles Dean (Chad) Klahr, III, her sister Jean Bacon Smith, brother, F. Warner Bacon and several nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, C. Dean Klahr, Jr., son Peter L. Klahr (Janice), son Stephen B. Klahr (Jennifer), daughter Patricia C. Klahr (Lee Melly), grandson Andrew C. Klahr and step grandchildren Autumn Johnson (Chase), Aaron Pitts (Erin) and Ayla Pitts (Dustin).
There will be a family memorial service at a future date.
Memorials may be made to Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church, 50 Diamond Causeway, Savannah, GA 31411 or to a .
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 25, 2020