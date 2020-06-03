Carter Brooks Meehl
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carter Brooks Meehl, son of Kyle and Sarah Meehl of North East, passed away at birth on May 30, 2020.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Benjamin James Meehl; his paternal grandparents, Dave and Mary Meehl; his maternal grandparents, Renea and Jeffery Newton and Daniel and Laurie Kertulis; his uncle, Cody Meehl and his fiancé Izzy Wingerd; and his aunt, Hannah Kertulis.

Services and interment in North East Cemetery will be private, at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home, 92 S. Lake St., North East, Pa. Memorials in Carter's name may be made to the W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bowers Funeral Home
92 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
814-725-4505
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved