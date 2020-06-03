Carter Brooks Meehl, son of Kyle and Sarah Meehl of North East, passed away at birth on May 30, 2020.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Benjamin James Meehl; his paternal grandparents, Dave and Mary Meehl; his maternal grandparents, Renea and Jeffery Newton and Daniel and Laurie Kertulis; his uncle, Cody Meehl and his fiancé Izzy Wingerd; and his aunt, Hannah Kertulis.
Services and interment in North East Cemetery will be private, at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home, 92 S. Lake St., North East, Pa. Memorials in Carter's name may be made to the W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 3, 2020.