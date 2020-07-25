Carter Ryan Waterhouse of Edinboro, infant son of Shane Waterhouse and Brandi Northrop, became an angel on July 16, 2020.
In addition to his parents, survivors include big brother, Ryan and big sister, Lilli; grandparents, Sandra Riley of Saegertown, Robert and Gail Waterhouse of Venago, and Michael and Rhonda Northop of Saegertown; great-grandmother, Elma Peterson of Corry; and aunt and uncles, April and Jeffrey Richards of Spartansburg and David Northrop of Saegertown and many cousins.
Carter was preceded in death by an uncle, Ryan Anthony Waterhouse.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private at the family's convenience.
The Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home, Union City, is assisting the family with arrangements.
.