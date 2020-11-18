Casimir C. Krauza, 89, of Dunkirk passed from this earth peacefully early Sunday morning, November 15, 2020, at home. Casey spent his last days with visits from his children, grandchildren, great-grandchild and Team Casey caregivers.
He was born on March 3, 1931, the son of Leon P. and Mary (Grabowski) Krauza.
He married the love of his life, Margaret Magee Krauza, on November 28, 1953 at St Peter's Cathedral in Erie, Pa.
Casey graduated from Cathedral Prep in Erie, Pa. and was in the first graduating class of Gannon University, where he participated in the ROTC program. He served in Germany as a lieutenant in the US Army from 1955-1959. While in Germany, he and Marge adopted Timothy Josef and brought him back to Erie, Pa. In 1960, they adopted their son Greg while still in Erie. They moved to Dunkirk in 1963 and soon after adopted Mary Alison in Buffalo, N.Y. The family was complete in 1970 when Michael Christopher was born on Labor Day.
Family was everything to Casey and he loved his grandchildren, Maggy (Jason) Rule, Molly (Jeremy) White, Matthew (Megan Woloszyn) Krauza, Tucker (Emily) Krauza, Nick (Ashlyn) Burt, Rachel (Andrew Calimeri) Burt, Anna Burt and Lola Anderson. One of his bright spots of 2020 was Casey meeting his great-grandchild, Benjamin Burt.
Casey worked as an accountant for Welch Foods for 35 years, all in Westfield, except a two-year adventure in Springdale, Ark. He enjoyed his work friends, particularly his carpool crew. He was a parishioner at St. Mary's/St. Elizabeth Ann Seton since 1963 and was a lectern for many years. He was a longtime member of the Lion's Club and lifetime member of the Lakeside Club, including 25 years as treasurer.
He is survived by sons Greg (Jonelle Frazier) and Mike, daughter Mary Alison (Jeff) Burt, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He was predeceased by his parents, Leon and Mary, two sisters, Joanne and Elizabeth, his wife of 50 years, Margaret (8-3-2004), and his son Timothy Josef (4-3-2019).
For a quiet person, Casey loved a good conversation. In his later years, he would stroll the neighborhood and never hesitated to make numerous conversation stops….we kidded him that he didn't go on "walks", he went on "talks". He also enjoyed his beer (just never "the light stuff"), a good polka, cards with the Harrington's and couples' bridge. Sunday dinner with family was a priority…first at his parents in Lawrence Park, Pa. and then at his home.
Casey was a hard worker and, for an accountant, had some other unique jobs in his younger days. He played accordion in a polka band, trimmed grapes and was even Mr. Peanut on the corner of Sixth and State in Erie. His hobbies included golf and bowling, a direct result of his affection for the Lakeside Club and its members.
The family would like to thank Ruth, Ann, Pat and Cheryl for their incredible care and love for Casey. Also, thanks to Dr. Ahmad at Brooks Hospital and Rachel and Carol of Chautauqua County Hospice for their empathetic honesty.
Following the guidelines and protocols administered by the governor of New York, a celebration of Casey's life will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the McGraw-Kowal Funeral Home, 736 Central Ave., Dunkirk with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 328 Washington Ave., Dunkirk.
Full military honors will be accorded by the John W. Dill American Legion Post 434, Brocton. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Resource Center (TRC Foundation) or the Dunkirk- Fredonia Lions Club. To post condolences or memories go to http://mcgrawkowal.com
