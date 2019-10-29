|
|
Casimir T. "Casey" Laniewicz, age 84, left his earthly home to enter his heavenly home with Our Lord on Sunday, October 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Casey was born in Erie on November 7, 1934. He was a lifelong resident of Erie, and was the son of the late Frank and Magdalena Golembiewski Laniewicz.
Casey served in the United States Army and retired from his tool and die trade in 1996 from the West Company. He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan, Go Browns! Casey enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, reading, hunting and fishing. He was an active member of St. James Roman Catholic Church, where he had served as a Eucharistic Minister. He loved joking around and making people laugh.
Casey is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 62 years, Loretta Nikolishen Laniewicz, whom he united with in marriage on October 12, 1957. He is also survived by three children, Richard (Elaine) Laniewicz, Ronald Laniewicz (Stephanie Fischer), and Julie (Rick) Zamiroski, all of Erie; five grandchildren, Natalie (John) McGeary, Michelle (Bill) Schreckengost, Halsey (Jason) Daugherty, Josh Laniewicz, and Olivia Zamiroski; eight great-grandchildren, and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Casey was preceded in death by three brothers, Frank, Sigmund, and Anthony; one sister, Genevieve; his mother and father-in-law, Ignatius and Anna Stroz Nikolishen; and his great-granddaughter, Kaylah Elizabeth McGeary.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the workers of UPMC Hospice of Erie for their compassionate and loving, gentle care of Casey. We would especially like to thank Linda, Danielle, and Toni.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Road (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.), on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. James R.C. Church, on Thursday at 10 a.m.
Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James R.C. Church, 2635 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510, or Emmaus Ministries / Soup Kitchen, 345 East 9th Street, Erie, PA 16503.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 29, 2019