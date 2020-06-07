Catherine A. Hanel, age 92, Parma, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Erie, Pa., on March 25, 1928, a daughter of the late Edwin J. and Regina S. McCormick Eisert.
She was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School and attended Allegheny College. She worked as a secretary when not being a loving stay at home mom.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, John "Hans" Hanel, her son, Michael E. Hanel, and her two sisters Ruth Kissel, and Regina Koval.
She is survived by three sons, Joseph Hanel of Erie, Robert Hanel of Parma, Ohio and John Hanel of Cleveland, Ohio, three daughters, Cathy Becker and her husband Bob, Carol Yahn and Heidi Carter and her husband Kevin of Westerville Ohio, 16 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She loved to sing, play the piano, and attend dances. She also loved her ceramics class and bingo. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of the Burton Westlake Funeral Home.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
She was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School and attended Allegheny College. She worked as a secretary when not being a loving stay at home mom.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, John "Hans" Hanel, her son, Michael E. Hanel, and her two sisters Ruth Kissel, and Regina Koval.
She is survived by three sons, Joseph Hanel of Erie, Robert Hanel of Parma, Ohio and John Hanel of Cleveland, Ohio, three daughters, Cathy Becker and her husband Bob, Carol Yahn and Heidi Carter and her husband Kevin of Westerville Ohio, 16 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She loved to sing, play the piano, and attend dances. She also loved her ceramics class and bingo. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of the Burton Westlake Funeral Home.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.