Catherine Ann Mathers Schley passed away at home, on July 16, 2019, from pancreatic cancer. She was born on January 3, 1951, only daughter of Sophie Yankowski Mathers and Donald Mathers of Erie.
Kathy was known for her infectious smile and laughter. A funnier person would be hard to find. "Chatty Cathy," as she was lovingly called, was a ball of energy, generous, honest and enjoyed a large group of friends. She enjoyed crocheting kitchen towels, scarves, and lap blankets for the nursing home residents. She worked as a server for many years, first at Disney, then at Ricardo's and the Waterfall Restaurant here in Erie. Through the years, she always made sure she had time for her family and friends, whom she loved very much. She leaves behind the love of her life, Gary Alan Schley, with whom she was married for 43 years. Theirs was a love story that endured the test of time.
She is survived by her husband, Gary; one son, Donald John Schley; one daughter, Stephanie Schley Cross; three grandsons, Vincent Cross, Anthony Cross, and William Cross; and three brothers, Gerald Mathers (Michelle), Richard Mathers (LeAnn), and Donald Mathers (Noel).
Services will be private, per Kathy's request, at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. No calling hours will be observed. Private interment will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. You may leave condolences for the family at goerie.com/obits.
A special "thank you" goes to the wonderful nurses and doctors who cared for Kathy during her illness, especially to UPMC Hospice Nurses. Their guidance and care were greatly appreciated.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 18, 2019