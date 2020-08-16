Catherine H. "Kay" Hanulik Tylkowski, 97, of Erie and formerly of the 700 block of East Ave., passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Twinbrook Medical Center. She was born in Lakewood, Ohio on May 21, 1923, daughter of the late Paul and Helen Dulin Hanulik. Kay was a long-time member of Holy Family Church. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Kay also was an avid Cleveland Indians fan.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jean Tylkowski, sister Mary Ciecierski, and brothers, Jim Hanulik and Paul Hanulik.
Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Joseph Tylkowski, son Philip Tylkowski and his wife Cheryl and her grandchildren, Jaclyn Bartol and her husband Matt, Nicole Lattanzie and her husband Richard, and Valerie Tylkowski.
No calling hours were observed. Private services were held with burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Erie Homes for Children and Adults.
The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St. is handling arrangements.
