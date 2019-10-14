|
Catherine "Kay" (Melnick) Krivonak, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Manor. She was born and raised in Waterford, on September 10, 1928, a daughter of the late Stephen and Catherine (Sparoon) Melnick.
Catherine was very proud of obtaining her beautician's license. Kay enjoyed baking and entertaining with her family and friends around the neighborhood. She was a professional figure roller skater. She was a member of Our Lady of Peace Church and enjoyed being around people.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George J. Krivonak; four sisters, Rose Bialomizy, Helena Dombrowiak, Mary Jane Melnick and Jayne Scarfo; and three brothers, Michael, Steven and John Melnick.
Survivors include a daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Berchtold; two sons, Robert "Bob" Spinks (Linda) and William "Bill" Spinks; and five grandchildren, Mark Berchtold (Jessica), Brian Berchtold, Rachelle Hagenbuch (Issac), Matthew Spinks and Adam Spinks; several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; her caregiver and friend, Edith Benson.
Friends are invited to call on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of a funeral mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th Street. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Pleasant Ridge Manor for the loving care they gave to Kay over the many years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Pleasant Ridge Manor, 8300 Ridge Rd., Girard, PA 16417.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 14, 2019