Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Krivonak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine "Kay" (Melnick) Krivonak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine "Kay" (Melnick) Krivonak, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Manor. She was born and raised in Waterford, on September 10, 1928, a daughter of the late Stephen and Catherine (Sparoon) Melnick.

Catherine was very proud of obtaining her beautician's license. Kay enjoyed baking and entertaining with her family and friends around the neighborhood. She was a professional figure roller skater. She was a member of Our Lady of Peace Church and enjoyed being around people.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George J. Krivonak; four sisters, Rose Bialomizy, Helena Dombrowiak, Mary Jane Melnick and Jayne Scarfo; and three brothers, Michael, Steven and John Melnick.

Survivors include a daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Berchtold; two sons, Robert "Bob" Spinks (Linda) and William "Bill" Spinks; and five grandchildren, Mark Berchtold (Jessica), Brian Berchtold, Rachelle Hagenbuch (Issac), Matthew Spinks and Adam Spinks; several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; her caregiver and friend, Edith Benson.

Friends are invited to call on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of a funeral mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th Street. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at Pleasant Ridge Manor for the loving care they gave to Kay over the many years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Pleasant Ridge Manor, 8300 Ridge Rd., Girard, PA 16417.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.