Catherine L. Zimmerman
1924 - 2020
Catherine L. Zimmerman, age 96, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Elmwood Gardens.

She was born in Reynoldsville, Pa., on February 2, 1924, a daughter of the late E. Philip and Sara Keller Pifer.

Catherine was a 1941 graduate of Academy High School. She married Edgar Q. Zimmerman on September 9, 1943. She worked at Bliley Electric during World War II and for the Erie County Vo Tech Cafeteria for 16 years retiring in 1986. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church since 1947 where she taught Sunday school and belonged to the Women of The ELCA and Double Nickels group. She enjoyed visiting and caring for the sick of Mt. Calvary for many years. She was a former member of the Good Timers at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and Road Runners of Salvation Army.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Q. Zimmerman in 1975, daughter, Cheryl Zimmerman, brothers Donald, Jay and Gerald Pifer and special sisters of the Huff Family who treated her as family.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Young and husband Thomas of Punxsutawney, Pa., her son, Ray Zimmerman and companion Robin Vascovich of Edinboro, five grandchildren, Jeffery O'Harah and wife Catherine of Reynoldsville, Pa., Jodi Machuga and husband Franklin of Savona, N.Y., Daniel Zimmerman and wife Susanna of Brooklyn, N.Y., Kathleen Zimmerman of Erie, Priscilla Young-Hollis and husband Warren of Punxsutawney, Pa., three great-grandsons, Andrew O'Harah and wife Shealynn of Big Run, Pa., Alexander O'Harah of Reynoldsville, Pa., and Gage Machuga of Savona, N.Y., and one great-great-grandson, Jaxson O'Harah. She is further survived by two Godchildren, Carol Blount of McKean and David Senger of Erie, and numerous nieces and nephews including her special niece Sara Zill who was always very compassionate and caring.

Services and burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family with Reverend Kristen Papson officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, Erie.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1603 West 32nd Street, Erie, PA 16508 or the Activity Fund at Elmwood Gardens, 2628 Elmwood Avenue, Erie, PA 16508.

Send condolences at www.scottfuneralhomeerie.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Home
2104 Myrtle Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 452-4900
