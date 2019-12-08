|
Catherine (Kay) Lillian Barger, age 79, passed away peacefully on December 3rd, 2019 at her home in Summerville, S.C. while surrounded by her loved ones. She courageously fought a 4-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Kay was born on August 2nd, 1940 in Dearborn, Mich. to the late Frank and Lillian Wiater.
She graduated from Edsel Ford High School. Kay went on to work as a secretary at Wolverine Tube, where she met the love of her life, Frank H. Barger. Kay was happily married to Frank for 56 years. Much of their life was spent in Fairview, Pa. in their beloved family home.
Kay is survived by her husband Frank, and four loving children; Jeanne Richter of Erie, Pa., Diana Boyce of Louisburg, N.C., Robin Buckholtz and her husband Michael of Goose Creek, S.C., and Frank Barger Jr. and his wife Shamona of Titusville, Pa. She is further survived by ten grandchildren; Melissa, Aaron, Sean, Heather, Chad, Thomas, Paige, Christopher, Frank III and Jacob and four great-grandchildren; Brian, Jeremy, Gabriel and Anthony.
Besides spending time with her family and friends, Kay had a passion for traveling with her husband, antiquing, quilting, sewing, basket weaving, cooking, ballroom dancing and a unique gift for finding four leaf clovers everywhere she went. Kay had a bright and fun-loving spirit. She touched many lives with her generosity, jokes and her passion for life.
Family and friends are invited to join us for a celebration of life that will be in July of 2020. The family requests that a donation be made to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, via: www.pancan.org/site/donatation.
