Catherine M. Bunce Jaskiewicz, 75, died on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at her home in Erie. She was born on April 9, 1944, in Erie, daughter of the late James and Harriet C. Hogan Bunce.
A 1962 graduate of Academy High School, she studied nursing at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio and worked as a Lab Assistant for American Sterilizer. Catherine was a very active member of Glenwood United Methodist Church where she was involved with the Counting and the Bereavement Committees, knitted prayer shawls, and delivered flowers. She enjoyed doing ceramics and needlework and absolutely loved being a grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, James M. Jaskiewicz in 2003.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Martin C. Jaskiewicz; two sons, Steven Jaskiewicz and wife Nichole and David Jaskiewicz, all of Erie; two sisters, Naomi Zawistowski and husband Ronald of Pinellas Park, Fla. and Helen Felton of Ripley, N.Y.; a brother, James W. Bunce, Jr. and wife Sandra of Cape Coral, Fla.; granddaughter, Amelia Jaskiewicz of Erie; her lifelong friend, Romaine Hanson of Erie; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Friday from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. at the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street. A service will be held at Glenwood United Methodist Church, 2931 Myrtle Street, on Saturday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Matthew R. Judd officiating. Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Glenwood United Methodist Church, 2931 Myrtle Street, Erie, PA 16508.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 31, 2019