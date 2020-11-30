1/1
Catherine Sandle Kraft
Catherine Sandle Kraft, age 90, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

She was born in Erie on August 26, 1930, daughter of the late George and Mary Ruhling Sandle.

She married Robert Kraft on December 1, 1951.

She was a graduate of Mercyhurst Seminary, class of 1948 and was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Vincent Hospital for 20 years. Catherine was a member of the core committee that founded the Friends of St. Mary's Home Volunteers and was a past president of the organization and was awarded the M'daille Medal. She was a St. Mary's Home volunteer for 33 years.

Catherine was a member of Holy Rosary R.C. Church since 1954, and was a member and past president of the Altar Rosary Society of Holy Rosary Church. She was a Eucharistic Minister and Lector for many years at daily Mass.

Family was the most important thing to Catherine. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and particularly enjoyed zoom visits and zoom Yahtzee games over the past year. Some of her favorite family activities included outings to Presque Isle and reunions at Nags Head, N.C.

In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert Kraft, Sr.; three sisters, Mary Lavengood, Margaret McBride and Mary Ellen in infancy; and one brother, John Sandle. She is survived by her sister, Ruth McGinnis (Jack); brother, Richard Sandle (Nancy); her children, Mary Horvath (David), Robert Otto Kraft, Jr. (Dawn), Kathy Kraft, William Kraft, Joseph Kraft (Sue), Susan Long (Jim), Peggy Fryxell (Karl), Eileen Kraft and Michael Kraft; grandchildren, Jason (Shalina), Michelle (Brian), Daniel, Bryon (Katherine), Eric, Shane, Dylan, Elicia (Carl), Erica, and Loren (Phoebe); and great-grandchildren, Siera Kraft, Taylor, Grayson and Miles Simon.

Due to Covid-19, a private family Mass will be held for Catherine at Holy Rosary R.C. Church, with interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Memorial contributions may be designated to Friends of St. Mary's Home, c/o St. Mary's Home of Erie, 607 East 26th Street, Erie, PA 16504, or to Holy Rosary R.C. Church, 2701 East Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
