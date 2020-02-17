Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Cathy A. (Hunter) Burwell

Cathy A. (Hunter) Burwell Obituary
Cathy A. (Hunter) Burwell, age 66, of Erie passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Born in Erie on January 19, 1954 she was a daughter of the late William and Eileen (McKinney) Hunter.

Cathy graduated from McDowell High School. She worked as a cashier at Rite Aid.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Bill, Neal and Mickey Hunter.

Survivors include her husband Joseph M. "Joe" Burwell; a daughter, Kerry A. Hunter; a brother, Patrick Hunter, wife Chris; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory. Services will be held there on Thursday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Msgr. Daniel Magraw officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 17, 2020
