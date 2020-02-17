|
Cathy A. (Hunter) Burwell, age 66, of Erie passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Born in Erie on January 19, 1954 she was a daughter of the late William and Eileen (McKinney) Hunter.
Cathy graduated from McDowell High School. She worked as a cashier at Rite Aid.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Bill, Neal and Mickey Hunter.
Survivors include her husband Joseph M. "Joe" Burwell; a daughter, Kerry A. Hunter; a brother, Patrick Hunter, wife Chris; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory. Services will be held there on Thursday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Msgr. Daniel Magraw officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 17, 2020