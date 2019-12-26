Home

Cecelia A. Kujan Obituary
Cecelia A. Kujan, age 101, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Alex and Julia Mroczkowski.

Cecelia enjoyed being a homemaker and spending time with her family.

Cecelia is survived by two daughters, Lori Pastuha and Patti Shallenberger (Dave), all of Erie; one son, Randy Kujan (Sheri) of Ft. Worth, Texas; seven grandchildren, Stacy, Tracy, and Carrie of Erie, Danielle (Brian) of Austin, Texas, and Makaila, Mischa, and Mera of Ft. Worth, Texas; and four great-grandchildren, Caitlyn and Brady of Erie and Delilah and Logan of Ft. Worth, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Kujan; and one brother, Edward Mroczkowski.

Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., with burial to be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 26, 2019
