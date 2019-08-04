|
Cecelia M. "Chee Chee" Duncan, age 94, of Erie, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at UPMC Hamot.
She was born in Erie, Pa. on February 17, 1925, a daughter of the late Michael and Freeda (Lindsley) Seelinger.
Cecelia graduated from McKean High School in 1946. She was an artist, and loved ceramics, painting, and sewing. She also enjoyed vacationing in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Upon her husband's retirement, they traveled throughout most of the United States. She was also a lifelong Catholic.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Duncan, and three siblings, Florence Granahan, Clarence Seelinger and Charles Seelinger.
She is survived by seven siblings; Doris Walsh, Lenerd Seelinger, Judy Warren, Jeanie (John) Johnston, Kenneth Seelinger, Neal Seelinger, and Jane Hamilton, all of Erie, four children, Robert (Trudy) Duncan of Gloucester, Va., Debra McCullough and Roger Smith of Melbourne, Fla., Laurel (Bob) Beck of Erie, Pa., and Patrick (Sherri) Duncan of Concord Township, Ohio; six grandchildren, Robert (Amy O'Brien) Beck, Jr. of Wynattskill, N.Y., Stacie Beck and Shaun Freyermuth of Cochranton, Pa., Andy McCullough of Raleigh, N.C., Mitchell, Molly, and Shane Duncan, all of Concord Township, Ohio.
She is further survived by two step-grandchildren, Lisa Baker of Gloucester, Va. and Shelly Pritchett of Newport News, Va., along with numerous great-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Roman Catholic Church, 2401 W. 38th St., with a funeral mass to begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Erie. Arrangements entrusted to the Burton Westlake Funeral Home. Send condolences to www.burtonfuneralhome.com. Donations may be made to www.autismtreatmentcenter.org.
