Cecil E. McClelland, born January 31, 1923 in Philipsville, Pa., passed away on May 5, 2020 at LECOM Senior Living Center.
He was the oldest of nine children of Jay and Velma (Green) McClelland.
He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Helen (Larson) McClelland. They resided in Findley Lake, N.Y. and owned and operated dairy and grape farms in various places. He was a World War II veteran in General Patton's Third Army. He retired from the Norfolk and Western Railroad in 1986 as an engineer, and owned McClelland Farm Supply, and did local trucking.
He and Helen had three children, Kathleen (Jack) Gibbons, Judith (Jay) Moyer and Paul McClelland; eight grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Private interment will be held at Wattsburg Cemetery. Private funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2020