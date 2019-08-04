|
|
On Sunday, June 30, 2019, Cecil S. Ortallono was ushered into heaven at St. Vincent Medical Center, with his wife, children, and family at his side. When Cecil lost his hearing in 1988, he was unable to enjoy the solace and comfort that music once brought him. He is now singing with the angels and worshipping with God in whom he put his trust.
He and his wife, Sue Mihalak Ortallono, just celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary on May 20. Speaking of angels, Sue was an angel to Cecil. Her love and devotion to Cecil were gifts that he acknowledged freely and often. Additionally, Cecil adored his son and daughter and his two precious grandsons.
Cecil was born in Detroit, Mich., on March 2, 1940. At a young age, he moved to Monessen, Pa., where he graduated from Monessen High School, attended Robert Morris University, and graduated from Gannon University in 1966. He was a member of the Alpha Phi Delta Fraternity. His career was in banking, and he was also an agent with Allstate Insurance.
Cecil was a devoted Pittsburgh Steelers fan, enjoyed bowling at Eastway Lanes, taking trips to Houston, Texas, Bemus Point, N.Y, and Barnes & Noble. Reading was one of his favorite pastimes. He was a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus and a member of Probus. Cecil also volunteered at Second Harvest Food Bank.
Cecil was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Josephine Ortallono; sister, Catherine Pitz; in-laws, Paul and Anna Mihalak; and brothers-in-law, Richard Mihalak, and Edward Pitz.
He is survived by his wife, Sue; son, Samuel P. Ortallono; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Zufall, and grandsons, Oz and Max Ortallono of Houston, Texas; daughter, Joanna Ortallono of Pittsburgh, Pa.; in-laws, Paul and Judy Mihalak, Patsy Mihalak, Patricia Pitz, and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 10, at St. Mark Evangelist Church, 695 Smithson Avenue, in Lawrence Park at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101, Maria House Projects, PO Box 10682, Erie, PA 16514, , 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505 or to a .
Interment is private and being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Godspeed dear ones.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 4, 2019