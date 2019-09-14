|
|
Cecile M. Rose, 89, of Casler Rd., Union City, Pa., died peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born on February 28, 1930, in Lincolnville, Pa., a daughter of the late Clifford and Helen Morton Torrey.
Cecile was raised and educated in the Linconville and Bloomfield areas, where she attended Bloomfield School. She then worked for Standard Chair Company in Union City for several years. Following her marriage, Cecile stayed home to raise and care for her family. She also helped on the family dairy farm.
She was a member of the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church of Union City, Pa., where she enjoyed working in the church kitchen. Cecile also enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening, cooking and baking. She especially liked making maple syrup and hosting family picnics.
In addition to her parents, Cecile was preceded in death on February 27, 2010 by her husband, David K. Rose, whom she married on May 12, 1951 in Bloomfield Township; a sister, Mary Jackson; and a brother, Vernal Torrey.
Cecile is survived by two daughters, Linda Miller of Moyock, N.C., and Karen Keefer and her husband Darryl of Union City, Pa.; and three sons, William Rose Sr. and his wife Carol, David L. Rose and his wife Diana and Alan Rose and his wife Sandy, all of Union City, Pa.
She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church of Union City, 2 Dowman St., Union City, Pa., on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and to attend the funeral service there on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Rev. Thomas Hunsberger will officiate.
Burial will be in Loomis Cemetery, Union City, Pa.
Memorials may be made to the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, 2 Dowman St., Union City, PA 16438.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa.
To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit www.brackenfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 14, 2019