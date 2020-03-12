|
Cecilia "Cis" Wiertel Jaloszynski, age 97, of Erie, Pa. and Morehead City, N.C., went to meet our Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Born in Erie, Pa., on October 15, 1922, Cecilia was the daughter of the late John and Mary Pytlarz Wiertel.
Cecilia worked at General Electric Company for 13 years and was a member of the GE Secretary's Club. She was also a founding member of Mount Calvary R.C. Church, where she served many years as an Altar Aide, on the Women's Council, and on the PTA of Mt. Calvary School. She was a life member of St. Mark's Seminary Auxiliary, the Siebenbuerger Club, and The East Erie Turners Ladies Auxiliaries.
Cis and her husband, John, were very active in Harborcreek Youth Services, where they spent many a day loving, feeding, and guiding troubled youth, and in 1986, were the recipients of the Harborcreek Youth Services Outstanding Volunteers award. Cis was also extremely active as a hospice volunteer with Asera Care Hospice, and was awarded volunteer of the year in 2012.
Cecilia will always be known for her giving nature, as no one ever walked away from an interaction with her without some candy, a bag full of goodies, or one of her handmade needlepoint crosses.
Cecilia was preceded in death by her husband, John S. Jaloszynski; as well as three brothers, John, Joe, and Ed Wiertel.
She is survived by a daughter, Dr. Jackie Jaloszynski, and husband Sid Bragg, of Pine Knoll Shores, N.C.; a son, John Jaloszynski, and wife Gayle, of Northville, Mich.; and daughter, Julie Kowalski, and husband Tom, of Pine Knoll Shores, N.C.; as well as her "adopted" daughter, Laurie Hirt of Erie, Pa. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Jess and Sarah Kowalski; her goddaughter, Demaris Edwards, of Erie, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at Mount Calvary R.C. Church, 2022 East Lake Road, on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass there at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 12, 2020