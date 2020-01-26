|
|
Chads Michael Martin, age 74, passed peacefully on January 21, 2020, after a valiant battle with ALS. Chad was born in Perryopolis, Pa., on April 12, 1945, the first child of Chads and Lorenna Barnes Martin.
At age 2, the family moved to Pittsburgh, Pa., where he was raised in the Borough of West View. Chad graduated from North Hills High School in 1963 and from Grove City College in 1967. While at Grove City, he was a member of the Beta Sigma Fraternity. Following graduation, he married Kate Schaaf Martin, with whom he shared the next 52 years of his life.
In 1971, Chad and Kate were blessed with twins, Michael Chad and Lee Devore. The twins filled his life with love and joy and he, in turn, was a loving and devoted father.
He enjoyed a long and successful career with PNC Erie, where he held the position of Senior Vice President of Commercial Banking. Chad was a past president of the Presque Isle Rotary Club, a Board member of the Erie Historical Society, past treasurer of the Erie Playhouse, and past treasurer of both the Fairview High School Athletic Boosters and Fairview Flag Little League. Prior to moving to Erie, he was a member of the Bethel Park Jaycees.
Upon retirement, Chad and Kate moved to Charlotte, N.C., living close to their daughter. As a faithful Christian, he belonged to the Poplar Tent Presbyterian Church in Concord, N.C., and previously the Wayside Presbyterian Church in Erie, Pa.
Chad was an avid sports enthusiast and an ardent fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins, and Pitt Panthers.
Chad was well known to all who made his acquaintance for his friendly and out-going nature. He took a sincere interest in everyone he met and delighted in children. He loved to play golf with his son and friends at Lakeshore Country Club in Erie. He enjoyed traveling, was an avid reader, a dog lover, and an aficionado of oldies music, but his favorite pastime was spending time with his beloved family.
Chad will be deeply missed by his wife, Kate , his son, Michael (Becky), his daughter, Lee Koch (Matt), his sister, Nancy Martin, sisters-in-law, Pam Martin, Susan Arnone (John), Ginny Brooks, brother in-law, Royal Schaaf (Vicki) and mother in-law, Mildred Schaaf, as well as his much-loved nieces and nephews.
Chad was preceded in death by his parents, Chads and Lorenna, his brother, John "Jack", and his father-in-law, Royal Schaaf, and his niece, Kelly Brooks.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Children's Home of Pittsburgh, 5324 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224. There will be graveside service at Mount Washington Cemetery in Perryopolis, Pa. at a future date to be determined.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 26, 2020