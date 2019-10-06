Home

Charise Ann (Ohrn) Loranger

Charise Ann (Ohrn) Loranger Obituary
Charise Ann (Ohrn) Loranger, of North East, age 69, was taken away by cancer on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at her residence. She was born on November 2, 1949 in Corry, Pa. to Richard and Helen Ohrn.

Charise graduated from Corry Area High School in 1967 and went on to graduate from Slippery Rock University in 1971. She was employed by several organizations in Pittsburgh, Washington D.C, and Virginia Beach.Upon moving to Mississippi, she married her late husband, Richard George Loranger. She then stayed at home with their son and daughter, living in Chesapeake, Va. and North East. Her craft of quilting filled her time creatively, along with floral gardening and bird watching.

Along with her parents, Charise was preceded in death by her step-father, Joseph Glaniano; step-brother, Greg Glaniano; and her husband of 26 years, Richard Loranger.

She is survived by her daughter, Aubrey A. Loranger of North East, and son Cameron G. Loranger of Erie; grandson, Kellan B. Loranger of North East; brothers, James B. Ohrn (Susan) of Erie, Leslie A. Ohrn (Rose Mary) of North East, and Karl R. Ohrn (Diane) of Woodbury, Minn., and her special mate and aunt, Elnora V. Harmon, who shared her home for over eight years; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, wonderful friends, and her very special friend, golf partner, and love, David A. Rea of Oil City, Pa.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 6, 2019
