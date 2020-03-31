|
|
"I touch the future: I teach."
Charlene A. Prince, 72, of Conneautville, passed away March 29, 2020, in Erie, Pennsylvania. She was born March 29, 1948, to the late William and Elizabeth (McBride) VanTassel.
She married Timothy Prince on February 13, 1970.
Charlene attended Conneaut Valley High School and graduated from Slippery Rock University. For the next 40 years, Charlene brought her gregarious spirit into the hallways and classrooms of the Conneaut School District. She was an inspirational teacher who always sought a connection with each and every one of her students so that they were able to fulfill their potential. She always loved seeing her former students. Charlene also brought the same fun-loving attitude to the faculty and became a trusted friend with many of her colleagues. One of her annual joys was organizing the "retirement roasts," and her colleagues finally got their revenge at her own retirement.
After her retirement, Charlene kept very active in the community. She was past president of the Conneautville Boro Council and was serving as Auditor for the past six years.
Charlene was a devout Catholic and lived her life in the service of others. Always ready to help someone in need, she spent many hours volunteering at Our Lady Queen of Americas Church in Conneaut Lake, especially with the thrift store.
She had many hobbies, and loved to socialize and have outings with friends. She was excited to celebrate her 50th Anniversary in Key West, Fla., and loved to travel. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was thrilled to cheer from the bleachers in countless volleyball, basketball, and tennis events. Charlene was elated to once again be a teacher for her grandchildren, and loved to text and face time them.
In addition to her husband of 50 years, she is survived by three sons Christopher (Jennifer), Tyson, and Travis, two grandchildren Lauren and Dylan, three siblings, Kathy Trypus, William VanTassel Jr. and Stacy Waid, and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the Corona Virus 19 pandemic, all services will be private at this time.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, and support during this difficult time.
There will be a celebration of life mass and social gathering at a later date when the pandemic has subsided.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Stone Memorial Library, Conneautville, Pa.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of McCauley Funeral Home, 1405 Main Street, Conneautville, PA 16406.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 31, 2020